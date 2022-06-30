Netizens wish 'Happy Monsoon' as rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, enjoy chai-pakoda

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHUBHRATA_P/DNTRIPATHI Netizens enjoy chai-pakoda in rain

The national capital woke up to a pleasant Thursday morning with heavy rainfall lashing several parts of the city, bringing respite from the sweltering heat and humid weather. The mercury settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius in the morning. This comes a day after Delhi had struggled under sultry weather on Wednesday (June 29), with the weather office forecasting light overnight rains.

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is yet to declare the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi, netizens have already started wishing each other. "Happy Monsoon in Delhi.. #DelhiRains," wrote a user. Another said, "Some Relief from heat. Much needed rain. #DelhiRains."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (June 29), the India Meteorological Department said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to reach the national capital either on Thursday or Friday. The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of moderate rainfall in the city on June 30. The maximum temperature will come down to 33-34 degrees Celsius by July 1, the weather office said.

The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the national capital on June 27.