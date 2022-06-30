Weather turns pleasant as rains cool down Delhi-NCR; orange alert for today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A young woman reacts during rains, in New Delhi,

Highlights On Wednesday, IMD had said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to reach Delhi

The maximum temperature will come down to 33-34 degrees Celsius by July 1, it said

The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the national capital on June 27

Delhi monsoon: The national capital woke up to a pleasant Thursday morning as rains lashed several parts of the city. Weather surrounding the Delhi-NCR today morning witnessed dark clouds, lightning and showers at some places, including in Noida. This comes a day after Delhi had struggled under sultry weather on Wednesday, with the weather office forecasting light overnight rains.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to reach the national capital either on Thursday or Friday.

The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of moderate rainfall in the city on June 30. The maximum temperature will come down to 33-34 degrees Celsius by July 1, the weather office said.

The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the national capital on June 27.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed rains lashed the Dwarka area of Delhi today morning.

Senior IMD Scientist RK Jenamani said there is a prediction of good rainfall in the city on June 30 and the arrival of the monsoon can be declared on Thursday or Friday.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

Asked about the delay in the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi, the senior scientist said a gap of around five days is considered normal.

According to IMD data, the monsoon covered Delhi 29 times in June and 33 times in July in the last 62 years. The IMD had in 2020 revised the date of monsoon arrival in Delhi from June 29 to June 27.

Weather experts have said the monsoon is expected to yield good rainfall in Delhi in the first 10 days and help cover the rain deficit.

On Wednesday, Delhi's base station recorded a maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 51 per cent and 70 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | As Delhi awaits monsoon, authorities make elaborate plans to tackle waterlogging woes

Latest India News