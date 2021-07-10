Monsoon to hit Delhi, North India on Sunday? Here's what IMD said

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ AP Monsoon to hit Delhi, North India tomorrow? Here's what IMD says

The wait for the monsoon in the national capital is finally to get over. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the easterly winds have made conditions favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon and it is likely to cover parts of north India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, in a day.

The IMD said lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have extended northwestwards, reaching up to Delhi, Haryana and east Rajasthan as on Saturday. Low-level relative humidity has also increased over the region.

"Hence, the conditions continue to remain favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours," the IMD added.

Conditions are also becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of the country during the subsequent 48 hours.

(With PTI Inputs)

