Finally! Delhi's wait for monsoon is going to be over: Here's what IMD has predicted

The wait for the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi is finally to get over as rainfall will begin from today onwards, the IMD department said on Friday.

"Yesterday Delhi received light rain. According to the analysis, rainfall will begin from today onwards. July 11,12,13 will receive heavy rainfall in North West regions of the country. Monsoons will begin in Delhi-NCR in the next 24 hours," IMD scientist Charan Singh has informed.

Meanwhile, it was a humid Friday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 24.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 73 percent, the meteorological department said.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, and a low of 30.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

(With PTI inputs)

