Parts of Delhi receive light showers; temperature rises to 7 degrees C 

Dense fog and numbing cold gripped Delhi on Saturday morning as the mercury dipped to minimum 7.0°C temperature. Also, parts of the national capital received light rain in the morning adding to the biting cold prevailing over North India.

The minimum of 7.0 degrees celsius was recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, the weather department said. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

"Moderate" fog lowered visibility to 201 metres at Safdarjung. According to the IMD, "very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of "dense" fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" 501 and 1,000 metres. "As per our forecast, the impact of a western disturbance has begun over northwest India, including Delhi. Palam has reported 0.4 mm rainfall. Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodi Road recorded traces of rainfall," the IMD said.

The temprature is likely to rise by 5.9°C during next 24 hours. Minimum temperatures have increased by around 5℃ over Delhi. These temperatures are likely to maintain during next 2-3 days, said IMD.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the impact of Western Disturbance has begun over Northwest India including Delhi. Palam has reported 0.4 mm rainfall. Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodi Road in Delhi have reported trace rainfall.

IMD had earlier predicted showers over parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and isolated places across Delhi.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Sonipat, Gannaur, Deeg, Mathura, Hathras, Bharatpur, Hansi, Tosham, Jind, Safodon, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Kaithal, Narwana, Narnaul and isolated places of South, South - West Delhi during next 2 hours." the IMD tweeted at around 8 am.

Poor visibility was observed at the Gazipur border which received light showers.

The IMD further observed that dense to very dense fog was seen in isolated pockets across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from 5:30 pm last night to 5:30 am Saturday morning.

"Visibility recorded (200 metre or less): Amritsar, Bareilly, Patiala and Ambala - 25 each, Gaya and Karnal - 50 each, Ganganagar, Hissar, Aligarh and Gwalior - 200 each," it added.

On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years for January, and "very dense" fog lowered visibility to "zero" metres. On January 8, 2006, the city had recorded a minimum of 0.2 degree Celsius. The all-time record is minus 0.6 degree Celsius registered in January 1935. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in January last year was 2.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

