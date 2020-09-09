Delhi Metro resumes services on Blue and Pink lines

Image Source : ANI Delhi Metro's Blue and Pink lines resume today

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday resumed services on Blue and Pink lines after being closed since March due to coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Yellow line was resumed on Monday with limited operations. According to DMRC, metro trains will run from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening on both the lines.

Metro trains will run from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening on both the lines, says DMRC. pic.twitter.com/E32IhTnaSW — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

"DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) will be running 66 trains on Blue Line performing around 478 train trips during morning and evening hours on September 9-10," the DMRC said in a statement.

According to reports, 27 trains with approximately 228 trips from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and 13 trains with nearly 291 trips from Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar sections of Pink line will be put into service on over the next two days. Their frequency will be increased in the days to come.

With the opening of Blue and Pink lines, nine of the total 28 interchange Metro Stations will now be functional. They include - Rajouri Garden (Blue Line & Pink Like); INA Delhi Haat (Yellow & Pink Line); Mayur Vihar Phase I (Blue Line & Pink Line); Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line & Yellow Line); Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line & Pink Line) and Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro).

"As part of the stage-I of graded resumption of metro services, the Delhi Metro will resume operations after 171 days on its Blue Line i.e, Line-3/4 from Dwarka Sec -21 to Electronic City/Vaishali (65.35 km, 58 stations) and Pink Line i.e, Line-7 from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar (57.58 km, 38 stations) from tomorrow," the DMRC said.

Red Line i.e, Line-1 from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda (Ghaziabad); Green Line i.e, Line-5 from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh (Bahadurgarh); and Violet Line i.e, Line-6 from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)- will resume services from September 10.

