Delhi Metro closes Rajiv Chowk's gate number 5, 6 for 20 minutes over 'security reasons'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE At 7.34 pm, the DMRC, in a tweet said that due to security reasons, the two gates were closed down.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that it had closed down gate no 5 and 6 of Rajiv Chowk Metro station. The DMRC cited security reasons for closing down the two gates. No other details were given by the Delhi Metro.

At 7.34 pm, the DMRC, in a tweet said that due to security reasons, the two gates were closed down. At 7:58 pm, the DMRC posted another tweet informing that all the gates have been opened at Rajiv Chowk metro station.

The DMRC, meanwhile, also said that over 500 Metro passengers have been penalised by authorities in the first week of June for violation of various norms, including those in place for containment of COVID-19.

Also Read | Spark in Delhi Metro blue line coach triggers panic, passengers escape via emergency exit | Watch

Besides, flying squads are randomly carrying out inspections to ensure people adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, amid a spike in coronavirus cases, they said.

In May, 2,158 people were penalised for creating nuisance (under section 59 of the O&M Act of DMRC), and in the first week of June, over 500 passengers have been penalised under the same section, a senior DMRC official said.

"Covid-related violations are included in this section only. A large number of these violations being reported are related to violation of Covid safety norms," another senior official said.

Also Read | Delhi Metro: Normal services resume on Blue Line after delay due to technical issues

Latest India News