Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi Metro services disrupted on Blue Line due to technical issues.

Highlights Train services affected between Dwarka Sector 21 & Noida Electronic City/Vaishali stations today

The service was affected due to some technical issues, said DMRC

Normal services are available on all other lines of the Delhi Metro today, DMRC informed

Delhi Metro news : The train services between Dwarka Sector- 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali stations of the Blue Line were affected on Thursday (June 9) due to some technical issues.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), the services were stopped due to a technical glitch today.

During this period, train services were temporarily not available between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali stations.

Meanwhile, the normal services are available on all other lines of the Delhi Metro today.

A few days back also panic was triggered in a train on Delhi's metro's Blue line on Monday as one of the coaches witnessed a spark.

Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali. The spark resulted in a halt of the metro midway, and there was a commotion due to the technical difficulty.

ALSO READ: Spark in Delhi Metro blue line coach triggers panic, passengers escape via emergency exit | Watch

ALSO READ: UPSC Civil Services Prelim exam: Delhi Metro to begin early on Sunday to facilitate examinees

Latest India News