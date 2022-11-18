Friday, November 18, 2022
     
MEA's driver honey trapped, leaked confidential information to Pakistan; arrested

Officials deployed at higher ranks often fall prey to honey trape but this is perhaps the first time Pakistan's ISI targets a driver.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Raju Kumar | New Delhi
Updated on: November 18, 2022 16:02 IST
Delhi Police on Friday arrested a driver working in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for passing confidential information to Pakistan. 

According to sources, Srikrishan, a driver posted at MEA was apprehended by Delhi Police with the help security agency under the charge of leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI. 

Srikrishan was honey-trapped by Pakistan's intelligence agency. A picture and video of girls were recovered from his possession. 

 

Police and intelligence agencies began an investigation to find whether more employees working at MEA are involved into the case. 

However, official words from MEA are awaited.

