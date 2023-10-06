Delhi liquor scam: Sanjay Singh's close associates summoned by ED

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vivek Tyagi (left) and Sarvesh Mishra (right) with Sanjay Singh.

After the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is tightening its noose around his close associates. Sanjay Singh is currently on ED remand till October 10. According to the information, while seeking remand of Sanjay Singh, ED had also mentioned the name of Sarvesh. According to ED sources, it was on the orders of Sanjay Singh that Sarvesh Mishra got Rs 2 crore in two attempts.

ED has summoned Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra and Kanwarbir Singh for questioning. Sarvesh Mishra has reached the ED office. According to the information, ED will interrogate Tyagi and Mishra in the presence of Sanjay Singh. ED claims that Sanjay Singh's associate Sarvesh Mishra received Rs 2 crore from Sanjay Singh twice. Along with this, Sanjay Singh's PA Vijay Tyagi was given a stake in the business of liquor scam by accused Amit Arora's company Aralias Hospitality.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh's home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy and later arrested him. The ED alleged that senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh promised favours to the beneficiaries of the Delhi excise policy 'scam' with the help of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The ED said the investigation has revealed that Singh had assured to get changes through Manish Sisodia in the then proposed Excise Policy of 2020-21 to increase the brand registration criterion for IMFL brands at the behest of Amit Arora and Dinesh Arora.

Dinesh Arora, a businessman considered close to Sisodia, was an accused in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam. He later turned an approver.

Protests across nation

Police on Thursday used a water cannon and hurled tear gas shells to disperse AAP workers who were protesting against the arrest of party leader Sanjay Singh. Police also used batons against the Aam Aadmi Party workers, who set on fire an effigy decrying the arrest of their leader.

Image Source : PTIAAP workers protest against the arrest of party's MP Sanjay Singh by ED in Delhi excise policy case, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi

Latest India News