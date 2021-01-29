Delhi Israeli Embassy IED blast: Alert at all airports, security tightened at govt buildings

Image Source : INDIA TV While no one was injured, several cars were damaged in the IED blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.

An alert has been sounded at all airports and security has been enhanced at important installations and government buildings by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after a low intensity blast near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening.

While no one was injured in the blast which was reportedly triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), glasses of several vehicles were shattered due to the explosion. The IED was found in a flower pot on road divider on the Abdul Kalam Road. Initial investigations suggest that the explosive device may have been thrown from a running vehicle.

The Post Blast Analysis team also recovered ball bearings from the blast site.

Delhi: Window panes of three vehicles damaged in a low-intensity explosion near Jindal House. No injury nor any damage to any other property reported. pic.twitter.com/lNnmIccSvm — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi CP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava and other senior officials to access the situation in the wake of the blast.

Though the blast is being described as minor in nature, it is the timing and location of the explosion which has put the security and intelligence agencies on heightened alert.

The blast took place in a VVIP area which remains under heavy security round the clock. The IED explosion took when the President, Prime Minister, several top ministers and chiefs of all three services were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk less than 2 kms away.

Latest India News