Minor blast near Israel Embassy, less than 2 kms away from Beating Retreat ceremony venue; few cars damaged

A minor blast took place near Israel Embassy in Delhi on Friday. As per initial inputs, the police had received a call that a blast had occurred on Aurangzeb Road. The nature of the explosion is being ascertained.

Delhi Police special cell, fire brigade teams have reached the spot and taking stock of the situation. Initial reports suggest that some cars have been damaged. Special Cell ACP Lalit Mohan Negi is also reaching the spot.

As per the Delhi Police statement, it said that the explosion took place at the roadside of 5 Aurangzeb Road in the heart of the city. Fire brigade, SWAT and forensic teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident that took place at around 5 pm.

"We are looking into the matter. Multiple police teams have been rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained the kind of material that exploded," said a senior police officer.

As per fire department information, they received the call at 5.11 pm, and three fire tenders were pressed into service. The window panes of a vehicle parked nearby were damaged.

The police are looking at the CCTV footages from the locality. As of now, no reports of anybody getting injured in the blast have received so far.

Sources also say the improvised device was found in a flower pot on road divider near Jindal House, Delhi. It appears that it was thrown from a moving vehicle.

The explosion took place just few kilometers away from the Vijay Chowk where beating retreat ceremony was taking place. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Armed Forces chiefs, other dignitaries were present in the ceremony.

