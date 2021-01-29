Israel treating small bomb blast near its embassy in Delhi as terrorist incident: Report

Image Source : ANI Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has reached the low-intensity explosion site near Jindal House.

Enhanced security measures were put in place in Delhi after a low-intensity blast near the Israeli Embassy occurred on Friday evening. No one was injured in the blast, however, the window panes of a couple of cars were damaged in the explosion. Delhi Police Special Cell team, cops, and investigating agencies are probing the incident. Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy issued a statement following the blast saying it is treating it as a terrorist incident, ANI reported quoting Reuters.

"Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi today, which did not injure anyone, as a terrorist incident," ANI said quoting Reuters report.

Meanwhile, an alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of blast reported in Delhi. Enhanced security measures have been put in place, Central Industrial Security Force said.

Moreover, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also spoken to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Spoke just now to Israeli FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also in touch with senior Delhi police officials and is constantly monitoring the situation.

