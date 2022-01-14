Friday, January 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • All political, religious gatherings & fairs banned in Madhya Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh: All govt & private schools closed for students of classes 1-12 till Jan 31
  • Budget session of Parliament to begin from January 31
  • Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID-19 cases today
  • Wholesale price-based inflation eases to 13.56% in Dec 2021, from 14.23% in Nov 2021
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: IED found in Ghazipur Flower Market; defused

Delhi: IED found in Ghazipur Flower Market; defused

An improvised explosive device (IED) was found in Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market on Friday, news agency ANI reported. It was, however, diffused by the security forces.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2022 14:07 IST
Delhi: IED found in Ghazipur Flower Market; diffused
Image Source : ANI

Delhi: IED found in Ghazipur Flower Market; diffused

An improvised explosive device (IED) was found in Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market on Friday, news agency ANI reported. It was, however, diffused by the bomb disposal squad.

"Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said.

According to reports, an unattended bag was found in the area in the morning, causing panic.

The Fire Department said that a call was received around 10.20 am regarding an unattended bag in the Ghazipur Flower Market after which one fire engine was rushed to the spot.

Later, a team of Delhi Disaster Management Authority and a Bomb Disposal squad also reached the spot. The bomb squad later destroyed the IED on the spot.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News