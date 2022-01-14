Delhi: IED found in Ghazipur Flower Market; defused

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: IED found in Ghazipur Flower Market; diffused

An improvised explosive device (IED) was found in Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market on Friday, news agency ANI reported. It was, however, diffused by the bomb disposal squad.

"Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said.

According to reports, an unattended bag was found in the area in the morning, causing panic.

The Fire Department said that a call was received around 10.20 am regarding an unattended bag in the Ghazipur Flower Market after which one fire engine was rushed to the spot.

Later, a team of Delhi Disaster Management Authority and a Bomb Disposal squad also reached the spot. The bomb squad later destroyed the IED on the spot.

