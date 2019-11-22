Image Source : AAP FACEBOOK Delhi govt waives off development and infrastructure charges on water, sewer connections

Delhi Jal Board on Friday waived development and infrastructure charges for new water and sewer connections. Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhiites will now have to pay just Rs 2,310 to get new water and sewer connections. "Delhi jal board has taken some important decision. Whenever new pipelines were installed people did not opt for connection due to high development and infrastructure charges. Later, people used to take the illegal connection and not the formal connection," he said.

"When our government was informed, we used to charge Rs. 500 per metre and we reduced to Rs. 100 metre. But we realised the charges are still very high. So, we have decided that the development and infrastructure charge for water and sewer will not be charges from today onwards. Now, citizens will only have to pay Rs 2,310 for a new water or sewer connection irrespective of any plot," he added.

Kejriwal said that his government's priority is to provide clean water to the people of Delhi and outlined that 93 per cent of Delhi is covered with water pipe now.