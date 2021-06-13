Image Source : ANI Delhi: Fire breaks out at Madanpur Khadar area near Kalindi Kunj metro station

A fire broke out at the Madanpur Khadar area near Kalindi Kunj in the national capital early on Sunday. At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to carry out fire fighting operations to douse the blaze.

This comes a day after a massive fire broke out at a showroom in the Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi on Saturday morning.

The Delhi fire brigade had rushed 30 fire engines to the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties were reported in the massive fire at showrooms of Lajpat Nagar's Central Market, informed Delhi Fire Services on Saturday.

Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg also mentioned that the situation is now under control and cooling operation is underway.

"Our men have worked very smartly; they ensured that the fire stays confined to its place. The operation began from the backside of the showrooms so that the fire does not cause any harm to the houses that side," said Garg.

ALSO READ |​ Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Lajpat Nagar Market; 30 fire tenders rush to spot

ALSO READ: Fire tragedy: Owner of Pune company in police custody till June 13

Latest India News