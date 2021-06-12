Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Lajpat Nagar Market; 25 fire tenders rush to spot

Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
Manish Prasad Manish Prasad @manishindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2021 12:45 IST
A massive fire broke out in a showroom in Lajpat Nagar market in Delhi on Saturday, a fire official said. More than 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Officials said they received an alert from Lajpat Nagar market regarding a massive fire that broke out at Block-1, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar.

"Fire is in a showroom. Thirty fire brigades have been rushed to the spot. Details are awaited," said a fire official. The incident took place after the market reopened after over a month of lockdown. 

 

