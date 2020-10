Image Source : PTI Fire breaks out at factory in Narela area

A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi on Thursday. According to the details, the fire was reported from a PVC sole manufacturing factory in DSIDC Industrial area in Narela.

As many as 10 fire tenders were at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties due to the fire.

Details to follow...

