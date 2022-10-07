Delhi excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 35 locations; '500 raids yet...' Kejriwal's jibe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ED intensified its action targeting suspected links with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Delhi excise policy case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched fresh raids in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The searches are being carried out at about 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab and some places in Hyderabad, they said.

Arvind Kejriwal takes’s jibe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said hundreds of raids by central agencies to find evidence against his deputy Manish Sisodia have yielded nothing as he didn't do anything.

Time of hundreds of sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is being wasted for "dirty politics", he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is an accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

"Over 500 raids, more than 300 officials have been working round the clock for three months to find evidence against Manish Sisodia.

Nothing has been found because he has not done anything," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Time of so many officers is being wasted for one's dirty politics.

How will the country progress like this," he asked.

Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are being searched, the sources said.

The ED conducted more than 103 raids in this case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit last month in the case.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR. The liquor scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

