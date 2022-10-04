After liquor policy, now ‘power subsidy scheme’- LG Vs Delhi govt heats up, Sisodia writes to Saxena

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amid slugfest over the probe in Liquor police, the investigation into the power subsidy scheme came as the latest blow for AAP government.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after the former ordered an inquiry into the power subsidy scheme, claiming the probes are "politically motivated, unconstitutional".

​Sisodia alleged the LG has been making "politically motivated" decisions by ordering investigations into different issues one after another.

He accused Saxena of bypassing the elected government in Delhi and ordering inquiries into its works in a "politically motivated and unconstitutional" manner.

The development came hours after LG VK Saxena told the Chief Secretary to probe "irregularities and discrepancies" in the power subsidy given by Delhi government and to submit a report in seven days.

The AAP leader said the LG has no power to issue orders on any matters concerning the Delhi government except for land, police, and law and order.

Nothing has come out of the probe into the "so-called" bus procurement scam, school scam, liquor scam, but it weakens the morale of officers, Sisodia said, and urged the LG to work "according to the Constitution".

Kejriwal government Vs Delhi LG

The latest flashpoint between Dehi government and the LG is seen as the extension of the battle between both embattling sides over several issues, including CBI probe into Kejriwal government liquor policy in which an FIR was registered against 15 people, including Sisodia.

