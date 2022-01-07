Friday, January 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • India achieves over 150 crore COVID vaccinations, 90% of our adult population vaccinated: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi reports 17,335 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths

Delhi reports 17,335 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has now risen to 25,136.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2022 20:27 IST
delhi covid cases
Image Source : PTI

Delhi reports 17,335 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths 

Delhi reported 17,335 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday and 9 deaths, according to an official bulletin released by the health department. The active cases tally rose to 39,873. The positivity rate in the national capital has risen to 17.73%.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has now risen to 25,136.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 15,097 fresh Covid-19 cases, and six deaths, according to an official statement released by the health department. The count of total active cases in the national capital has risen to 31,498.

ALSO READ | Delhi Covid new guidelines: Shops to open on odd-even basis, only 1 weekly market allowed

ALSO READ | COVID pandemic: Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla calls for 'unified strategy' in Delhi-NCR

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News