Delhi reports 17,335 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths 

Delhi reported 17,335 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday and 9 deaths, according to an official bulletin released by the health department. The active cases tally rose to 39,873. The positivity rate in the national capital has risen to 17.73%.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has now risen to 25,136.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 15,097 fresh Covid-19 cases, and six deaths, according to an official statement released by the health department. The count of total active cases in the national capital has risen to 31,498.

