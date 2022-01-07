Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi Covid new guidelines: Shops to open on odd-even basis, only 1 weekly market allowed.

Delhi Covid Guidelines, Shop opening timings : The Delhi government on Friday further tightened the Covid guidelines allowing shops to open on odd-even basis amid skyrocketing coronavirus cases in the city.

Shops in markets/complexes and malls dealing with non essential goods, shall be allowed to open on odd-even basis between 10 AM to 8 PM. Only one authorized weekly market (up to 50% limit of allowed vendors at normal time) per day zone shall be allowed, a notification issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

All District Magistrates, Municipal Corporations, shall carry out the exercise of numbering of all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours and shall ensure that shops or establishments are open strictly as per odd-even system, it added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the national capital reported 15,097 fresh cases of the infection pushing the positivity rate to 15.34 per cent. According to the bulletin issued by the state health department on Thursday, the number of active cases in the city stands at 31,498.

The total count of cases has now gone up to 14,89,463. With six COVID-related deaths on Thursday, the death tally has gone up to 25,127. Meanwhile, 6,900 people recovered from the infection yesterday.

With this, the recovery tally in the capital city now stands at 14,32,838. As many as 1,091 people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized on Thursday. In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,41,498 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday.

Of these, 36,559 were beneficiaries of the age group 15-17 years. Delhi has been witnessing a rise in infections following the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.

