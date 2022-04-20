Delhi: Mask fines, hybrid school likely to return amid rise in Covid cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Students wait in a queue to get a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine, at a school in Vasundhara, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Amid a rise in Covid cases in the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet today to discuss the prevailing situation and is likely to take a call on reimposing the fine for not wearing face masks at public places. The meeting, which will be chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor at 12.30 pm, is also expected to discuss the option of the hybrid model of teaching in schools as many children have been found Covid positive.

The use of masks by people in Delhi has considerably gone down after a fine of Rs 500 was withdrawn by the DDMA earlier this month. Notably, the government had lifted the fine of Rs 500 on not wearing face masks at public places through an order on April 2. A senior government official said that this is not an ideal situation in view of the rising number of infections.

"In view of the UP government making it compulsory for residents of six National Capital Region (NCR) cities of the state, the mandatory mask use in Delhi is most likely to be discussed with reimposing fines for its strict implementation during the meeting," said a senior government officer. The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in Lucknow and six NCR districts including Noida and Ghaziabad.

"Imposition of fine for strict enforcement of face mask use is highly likely as neighbouring towns including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have done so in view of rising cases," the officer added.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Tuesday, 632 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of hospitalisations, however, is very low and deaths due to Covid are negligible. On Monday, 501 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital with a positivity rate of 7.72 per cent and zero deaths.

Meanwhile, schools across Delhi-NCR have sprung into action following a spike in Covid cases and are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum and thus, avoid the closure of campuses. The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the Covid situation was not alarming in the national capital although cases were rising. The number of hospitalisations were low and the government was keeping watch on the situation, he had said.

In another related development, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has appealed to the DDMA not to impose restrictions merely on the basis of positivity rate. The traders' body in a letter to the DDMA also requested it to make it mandatory to wear masks in public if the situation demands.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the news of increasing coronavirus cases in the capital has created an atmosphere of fear among the traders.

"Now the marriages have also started and somehow the business is getting back on track. If there is any restriction, the business will suffer. Decision (regarding restrictions) should not be taken only on the basis of case escalation and positivity rate but the rate of hospitalisation and bed occupancy and effectiveness of the variant should also be considered," Goyal said.

