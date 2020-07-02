Delhi COVID-19: Kejriwal appeals for plasma donation. Here's what you need to do

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Delhi COVID-19: How can you donate plasma? Arvind Kejriwal issues helpline

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed Delhiites to come forward donate plasma in the national capital. This has been done to boost the plasma bank initiative started by the Delhi government to minimise the COVID-19 deaths in Delhi. Kejriwal in his press conference said that the government needs the assistance of all those who have recovered from coronavirus to help those who are still fighting it.

Plasma in Delhi can be donated by people who have had coronavirus and recovered about 14 days back.

Numbers to call if you want to donate plasma?

You can call on 1031

or WhatsApp on 8800007722

You will then be registered for Plasma Donation

A Doctor from the Delhi government will call you and check your eligibility as per the above-mentioned norms

Your appointment for plasma donation will be booked if you are found to be eligible

You can come to the hospital by your own vehicle or cab, the cost of traveling will get reimbursed. Or a vehicle will pick you up and take you to the ILBS hospital in Vasant Kunj, where the Plasma Bank is situated

The procedure of donating plasma is of 45 mins to one hour

You will be given a 'Gaurav Patr' to acknowledge your effort towards helping other people in time of need.

Who can donate plasma?

Those who have had coronavirus and recovered at least 14 days back.

Age Criteria: Between the age of 18 and 60

Weight Criteria: Over 50 kgs

Who cannot donate?

If you have recovered from coronavirus within the last 14 days

Women who have been pregnant even once

People with sugar problems and those who take insulin shots

People suffering with hypertension

People with BP above 140

Cancer survivors

People with chronic kidney, heart, lung, liver diseases

