  4. Delhi logs 1,060 new Covid cases today, highest in 4 months

The national capital's positivity rate rose to 10.09 per cent, the highest since January 24, when the country went through a third wave of coronavirus. The city had recorded 11.8 per cent TPR then.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2022 20:44 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi's Covid case tally has risen to 19,23,149 while the death toll climbed to 26,238, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Highlights

  • Delhi recorded 1,060 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and six deaths
  • This is the highest daily Covid count in around four months, official data suggested
  • With 10.09% positivity rate, Delhi's TPR is highest since January 24

Delhi recorded 1,060 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and six deaths. This is the highest daily Covid count in around four months, official data suggested. 

The national capital's positivity rate rose to 10.09 per cent, the highest since January 24, when the country went through a third wave of coronavirus. The city had recorded 11.8 per cent TPR then. 

The fresh cases were detected out of 10,506 Covid tests conducted the previous day. Delhi's Covid case tally has risen to 19,23,149 while the death toll climbed to 26,238, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Sunday, the city had logged 1,530 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.41 per cent and three deaths. The day before, Delhi recorded 1,534 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.71 per cent and three deaths.

The city on Friday recorded 1,797 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate was 8.18 per cent.

Friday's figures were the highest since February 4 when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.85 per cent.

(PTI inputs)

