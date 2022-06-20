India logs 12,781 new COVID cases, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Women walk past a graffiti on a wall urging people to wear face masks

India on Monday recorded 12,781 fresh COVID-19 cases, with which, the number of active cases increased to 76700, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,873 with 18 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,07,900.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry, 1,96,18,66,707 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32 8 9927 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 250 24 2305372 19 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 64213 296 4 Assam 95 25 716256 7988 5 Bihar 284 49 818675 20 12256 6 Chandigarh 295 27 91524 37 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 406 67 1138581 27 14035 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5119 276 1889211 1255 26229 3 3 10 Goa 733 62 242507 77 3833 11 Gujarat 1261 75 1215192 159 10946 12 Haryana 2945 312 995547 400 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 163 17 281108 13 4137 14 Jammu and Kashmir 141 17 449576 10 4752 15 Jharkhand 94 12 430099 12 5319 16 Karnataka 4825 325 3915271 425 40112 17 Kerala*** 21275 937 6504574 2309 69873 7 7 18 Ladakh 26 28056 3 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 415 6 1032319 70 10740 1 1 21 Maharashtra 22828 1079 7761032 2802 147885 2 2 22 Manipur 2 135123 1 2120 23 Meghalaya 41 2 92237 2 1594 24 Mizoram 155 5 227875 22 701 25 Nagaland 2 34739 761 26 Odisha 255 38 1279419 9126 27 Puducherry 114 14 163968 7 1962 28 Punjab 513 28 742929 63 17758 1 1 29 Rajasthan 669 30 1276823 92 9561 1 1 30 Sikkim 10 1 38726 1 453 31 Tamil Nadu 3073 379 3419083 217 38026 32 Telangana 1912 131 789796 116 4111 33 Tripura 1 99966 923 34 Uttarakhand 589 13 429968 17 7695 35 Uttar Pradesh 2323 205 2058161 272 23526 36 West Bengal 1625 219 1998723 69 21207 Total# 72474 4366 42699363 8518 524855 4 7 15

