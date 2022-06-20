India logs 12,781 new COVID cases, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

Highlights
India on Monday recorded 12,781 fresh COVID-19 cases, with which, the number of active cases increased to 76700, according to Union health ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,873 with 18 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the health ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,07,900.
The case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent, it said.
According to the ministry, 1,96,18,66,707 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|32
|8
|9927
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|250
|24
|2305372
|19
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|64213
|296
|4
|Assam
|95
|25
|716256
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|284
|49
|818675
|20
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|295
|27
|91524
|37
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|406
|67
|1138581
|27
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5119
|276
|1889211
|1255
|26229
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|733
|62
|242507
|77
|3833
|11
|Gujarat
|1261
|75
|1215192
|159
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|2945
|312
|995547
|400
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|163
|17
|281108
|13
|4137
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|141
|17
|449576
|10
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|94
|12
|430099
|12
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|4825
|325
|3915271
|425
|40112
|17
|Kerala***
|21275
|937
|6504574
|2309
|69873
|7
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|26
|28056
|3
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|415
|6
|1032319
|70
|10740
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|22828
|1079
|7761032
|2802
|147885
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|2
|135123
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|41
|2
|92237
|2
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|155
|5
|227875
|22
|701
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|34739
|761
|26
|Odisha
|255
|38
|1279419
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|114
|14
|163968
|7
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|513
|28
|742929
|63
|17758
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|669
|30
|1276823
|92
|9561
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|10
|1
|38726
|1
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3073
|379
|3419083
|217
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|1912
|131
|789796
|116
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99966
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|589
|13
|429968
|17
|7695
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2323
|205
|2058161
|272
|23526
|36
|West Bengal
|1625
|219
|1998723
|69
|21207
|Total#
|72474
|4366
|42699363
|8518
|524855
|4
|7
|15
