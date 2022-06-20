Monday, June 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India logs 12,781 new COVID cases, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

India logs 12,781 new COVID cases, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

According to the ministry, 1,96,18,66,707 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2022 9:31 IST
COVID19 cases India
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Women walk past a graffiti on a wall urging people to wear face masks

Highlights

  • The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections
  • The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,07,900
  • The case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent

India on Monday recorded 12,781 fresh COVID-19 cases, with which, the number of active cases increased to 76700, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,873 with 18 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,07,900.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry, 1,96,18,66,707 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32 9927 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 250 24  2305372 19  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64213   296      
4 Assam 95 25  716256   7988      
5 Bihar 284 49  818675 20  12256      
6 Chandigarh 295 27  91524 37  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 406 67  1138581 27  14035      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5119 276  1889211 1255  26229   3
10 Goa 733 62  242507 77  3833      
11 Gujarat 1261 75  1215192 159  10946      
12 Haryana 2945 312  995547 400  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 163 17  281108 13  4137      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 141 17  449576 10  4752      
15 Jharkhand 94 12  430099 12  5319      
16 Karnataka 4825 325  3915271 425  40112      
17 Kerala*** 21275 937  6504574 2309  69873   7 7
18 Ladakh 26   28056 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 415 1032319 70  10740   1
21 Maharashtra 22828 1079  7761032 2802  147885   2
22 Manipur 2   135123 2120      
23 Meghalaya 41 92237 1594      
24 Mizoram 155 227875 22  701      
25 Nagaland 2   34739   761      
26 Odisha 255 38  1279419   9126      
27 Puducherry 114 14  163968 1962      
28 Punjab 513 28  742929 63  17758   1
29 Rajasthan 669 30  1276823 92  9561   1
30 Sikkim 10 38726 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 3073 379  3419083 217  38026      
32 Telangana 1912 131  789796 116  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99966   923      
34 Uttarakhand 589 13  429968 17  7695      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2323 205  2058161 272  23526      
36 West Bengal 1625 219  1998723 69  21207      
Total# 72474 4366  42699363 8518  524855 7 15

Also Read | Delhi reports 1,530 new Covid cases, marginally lower than yesterday; positivity rate rises to 8.4%

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News