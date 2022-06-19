Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi reports 1,530 new Covid cases, marginally lower than yesterday; positivity rate rises to 8.4%

Delhi Covid cases: The national capital on Sunday recorded 1,530 fresh Covid-19 cases, registering 4 lesser fresh cases yesterday. However, the test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 8.41 per cent, the health department said.

This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the sixth day on the trot. The active cases in the city rose to 5,542.

On Friday, the national capital had logged 1,797 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate had stood at 8.18 per cent.

Friday's figures were the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths while the positivity rate had stood at 3.85 per cent. Also, the positivity rate on Friday was the highest since January 29, when 4,044 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent, while the city had registered 25 deaths.

The national capital recorded 1,323 new Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 6.69 per cent. The fresh cases pushed Delhi's coronavirus tally to 19,20,559 while the death toll rose to 26,229, the department said in its latest bulletin.

