Covid cases surge; Centre directs States, UTs to submit more samples for sequencing

Highlights 32 districts are reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of more than 10 percent

India logged a single-day rise of 13,216 new coronavirus infections

Experts claim that full-fledged opening up of economic and travel activities led to spread of cases

The Centre on Saturday asked states and union territories to submit a list of samples of genome sequencing from those districts and places that have witnessed a surge in Covid cases over the last week, officials said. This decision comes after the INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) held a meeting on Friday to check the possibility of any emerging variant or subvariant of the coronavirus.

"The idea behind asking states and Union territories to send a larger number of samples is to keep a closer watch over the current circulating sublineages of Omicron and its correlation to the current epidemiological picture," an official said.

"Also, we want to see if we are missing out on any important clues regarding newer sub-variants during routine sequencing through the sentinel surveillance," the official added.

"The last review meeting that there is no variant of concern in the country as of now. India now has BA.4 and BA.5 in addition to BA.2 which have slightly higher transmissibility as compared to other Omicron sub lineages," the official said.

States with more than 1000 Covid cases

Currently, Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat have over 1,000 cases.

The INSACOG is a joint initiative of the Department of Biotechnology under the ministries of science and technology, and health to carry out genome sequencing of the virus to understand how it spreads and evolves.

Thirty-two districts in India including 11 from Kerala and five from Maharashtra are reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of more than 10 per cent while in 35 districts including 9 from Delhi, the weekly positivity is between 5 and 10 per cent, sources said.

India's Covid Tally

India logged a single-day rise of 13,216 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,83,793, while the active cases have increased to 68,108, according to health ministry data updated on Saturday morning. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,840 with 23 new fatalities. | READ

According to health experts, although there is a rise in cases, there is no associated increase in hospitalisation or deaths. Also, the increase is limited to a few districts. The complacency among people towards following Covid-appropriate behaviour in addition to people not being enthusiastic about taking precaution doses possibly has increased the pool of a susceptible population.

In addition, there is increased mobility due to summer holidays, easing of travel restrictions - both nationally and internationally - and full-fledged opening up of economic activities, because of which there is a spread of infection among vulnerable individuals.

