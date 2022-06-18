Saturday, June 18, 2022
     
COVID: India reports over 13,000 fresh cases, 23 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 68,108

COVID cases in India: The total active cases in India have risen to 68,108, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2022 10:01 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • An increase of 5,045 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The daily positivity rate of COVID is 2.73 per cent on June 18
  • The total death toll in the country due to coronavirus is now at 5,24,840

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 13,216 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 23 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 18), the country saw a total of 8,148 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,90,845.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 68,108, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 63,063. 

Jump in active cases: 

An increase of 5,045 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,840. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 2.73 per cent on June 18. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,73,95,276 samples have been tested up to June 17 for COVID-19. Of these 4,84,924 samples were tested on Friday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,165 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths, according to data provided by the state health department. While the state has been recording over 4,000 cases over the past three days, the new daily count was a slight dip from Thursday. 

The state recorded 4,255 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 4,024 cases and four fatalities.

The tally of total cases rose to 79,27,862, and the death toll reached 1,47,883 in Maharashtra. The active cases tally had risen to 21,749. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 9924   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 205 15  2305328 24  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2   64213 296      
4 Assam 59 716256 10  7988      
5 Bihar 179 17  818639 23  12256      
6 Chandigarh 248 10  91452 25  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 232   1138508   14035      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 3948 305  1887055 1016  26225   2
10 Goa 614 45  242359 67  3833      
11 Gujarat 1102 111  1214892 117  10946      
12 Haryana 2364 250  994727 375  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 147 25  281063 51  4137      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 126 449542 16  4752      
15 Jharkhand 76 10  430078 13  5319      
16 Karnataka 4371 374  3914343 458  40110   1
17 Kerala*** 19210 1255  6500244 2156  69853   8 8
18 Ladakh 31   28047   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 400 1032199 53  10739      
21 Maharashtra 20634 1373  7755183 2879  147880   3
22 Manipur 2 135122 2120      
23 Meghalaya 42 31  92234   1593      
24 Mizoram 167 21  227819 42  701      
25 Nagaland 3 34738 761      
26 Odisha 213 24  1279398 17  9126      
27 Puducherry 77 14  163953 1962      
28 Punjab 430 52  742813 40  17756      
29 Rajasthan 631 50  1276655 65  9560      
30 Sikkim 12 38723 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 2313 375  3418658 177  38026      
32 Telangana 1621 220  789561 65  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99966   923      
34 Uttarakhand 569 429929 17  7694      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1849 204  2057698 209  23525      
36 West Bengal 1174 137  1998591 61  21207      
Total# 63063 4848  42682697 7985  524817 8 14
***Kerala 13-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;10 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 1 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

