COVID: India reports over 13,000 fresh cases, 23 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 68,108.

- An increase of 5,045 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The daily positivity rate of COVID is 2.73 per cent on June 18
- The total death toll in the country due to coronavirus is now at 5,24,840
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 13,216 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 23 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 18), the country saw a total of 8,148 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,90,845.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 68,108, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 63,063.
Jump in active cases:
An increase of 5,045 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,840. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is 2.73 per cent on June 18.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,73,95,276 samples have been tested up to June 17 for COVID-19. Of these 4,84,924 samples were tested on Friday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,165 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths, according to data provided by the state health department. While the state has been recording over 4,000 cases over the past three days, the new daily count was a slight dip from Thursday.
The state recorded 4,255 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 4,024 cases and four fatalities.
The tally of total cases rose to 79,27,862, and the death toll reached 1,47,883 in Maharashtra. The active cases tally had risen to 21,749.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|1
|9924
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|205
|15
|2305328
|24
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|64213
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|59
|5
|716256
|10
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|179
|17
|818639
|23
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|248
|10
|91452
|25
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|232
|1138508
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3948
|305
|1887055
|1016
|26225
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|614
|45
|242359
|67
|3833
|11
|Gujarat
|1102
|111
|1214892
|117
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|2364
|250
|994727
|375
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|147
|25
|281063
|51
|4137
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|126
|6
|449542
|16
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|76
|10
|430078
|13
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|4371
|374
|3914343
|458
|40110
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|19210
|1255
|6500244
|2156
|69853
|8
|8
|18
|Ladakh
|31
|28047
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|400
|7
|1032199
|53
|10739
|21
|Maharashtra
|20634
|1373
|7755183
|2879
|147880
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|2
|1
|135122
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|42
|31
|92234
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|167
|21
|227819
|42
|701
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|1
|34738
|1
|761
|26
|Odisha
|213
|24
|1279398
|17
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|77
|14
|163953
|5
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|430
|52
|742813
|40
|17756
|29
|Rajasthan
|631
|50
|1276655
|65
|9560
|30
|Sikkim
|12
|2
|38723
|1
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2313
|375
|3418658
|177
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|1621
|220
|789561
|65
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99966
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|569
|3
|429929
|17
|7694
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1849
|204
|2057698
|209
|23525
|36
|West Bengal
|1174
|137
|1998591
|61
|21207
|Total#
|63063
|4848
|42682697
|7985
|524817
|1
|8
|14
|***Kerala 13-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;10 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 1 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )