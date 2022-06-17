Delhi logs 1,797 new Covid cases today, almost 30% higher than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE With 14 new COVID-related fatalities on Friday, the country's total number of deaths rose to 5,24,817.

Delhi reported 1,795 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the city's health department. This is a steep hike of 30% from Thursday when the city had logged 1,323 infections.

The positivity rate in the national capital rose to 8.18 per cent, data revealed further.

This is the third consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fourth day on the trot.

As many as 901 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 18,87,956.

One patient lost life during this period. The death toll in the city rose to 26,226.

As per the bulletin, 21,978 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Under the vaccination drive, 26,806 beneficiaries were jabbed with the COVID vaccine. The total number of vaccines administered in the city till date climbed to 3,46,03,995.

Meanwhile, India reported over 12,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row by logging in 12,847 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

After a gap of more than three months, India witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country recorded as many as 12,213 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday.

On February 26 this year, India recorded 11,499 COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, India had already reported 8,641 fresh cases of the virus.

With these figures, the country's COVID-19 tally today rose to 4,32,70,577. India's active COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 63,063, which accounts for 0.15 per cent of the total cases.

With 14 new COVID-related fatalities on Friday, the country's total number of deaths rose to 5,24,817.

