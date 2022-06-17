Maharashtra sees slight dip in Covid cases today; Mumbai remains a worry with 15.39% positivity rate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Of 2,255 new cases in Mumbai, only 110 patients were admitted to hospitals, with 16 needing oxygen support.

Highlights Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,165 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths

Mumbai contributed 2,255 new coronavirus infections out of the state's total tally

For the third time this week, the test positivity rate in Mumbai was above 15 per cent

Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,165 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths, according to data provided by the state health department. While the state has been recording over 4,000 cases over the past three days, the new daily count was a slight dip from Thursday.

The state recorded 4,255 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 4,024 cases and four fatalities.

The tally of total cases rose to 79,27,862, and the death toll reached 1,47,883 in Maharashtra. The active cases tally had risen to 21,749.

Mumbai's Covid situation

Mumbai contributed 2,255 new coronavirus infections out of the state's total tally, a dip from the daily cases reported in the last two days, and two pandemic-related deaths, a civic official said.

The financial capital of India has now 13,304 active cases, while its overall caseload rose to 10,90,503. Two new deaths took the death toll in the city to 19,580, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. For the third time this week, the test positivity rate in Mumbai was above 15 per cent at 15.39 per cent.

For the third time this week, the test positivity rate in Mumbai was above 15 per cent at 15.39 per cent. Of 2,255 new cases, only 110 patients were admitted to hospitals, with 16 needing oxygen support. Of total 13,304 active patients in the city, 76 are on oxygen support.

As per BMC data, the overall growth rate of cases between June 10 and 16 was 0.17 per cent, the caseload doubling time was 399 days and recovery rate stood at 97 per cent.

It also revealed that 14,463 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out so far to 1,73,58,446.

Only 569 of the 24,818 beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients are currently occupied in the city.

(agencies inputs)

ALSO READ | WHO: Covid-19 deaths climb again, reversing a 5-week decline

ALSO READ | North Korea reports another disease outbreak amid COVID wave

Latest India News