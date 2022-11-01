Tuesday, November 01, 2022
     
Delhi: Couple, maid found dead in mysterious circumstances

Delhi news: A couple and their domestic help were found dead in west Delhi's Hari Nagar under mysterious circumstances, police said on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Sameer Ahuja, his wife Shalu and their maid Sapna, they said.

One person has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, they said.

Police said they received information regarding the incident Tuesday morning.

A murder case is being registered, they said.

CCTV footage is being collected and investigation is underway, they added.

Further details are awaited.

