Delhi: Fire breaks out at footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area, 2 dead; several injured | Video

Two persons died and a few were injured after a fire broke out at a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area, New Delhi on Tuesday. 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

“The incident of fire occurred in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area. A few are injured and have been shifted to the hospital, all are stable and have minor injuries. Two people died and their identity is being established,” said Delhi Police official.

A tweet posted by news agency IANS shows fire brigade officials rescuing from the building that caught fire.

“Three people have been rescued so far, a few people feared trapped. Rescue operation underway,” said Delhi Fire Service.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said, "A call regarding fire at a building in Narela Industrial area was received at around 9.35 am following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site."

"So far, three persons have been rescued and two to three people are feared trapped," said Garg.

(With Agencies input)

