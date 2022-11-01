Tuesday, November 01, 2022
     
Delhi: Fire breaks out at footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area, 2 dead; several injured | Video

The footwear factory caught fire at 9.35 am on Tuesday morning. Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said after receiving a call it sent 10 fire tenders to the site.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2022 12:07 IST
Two persons lost their lives in the fire incident
Image Source : IANS Two persons lost their lives in the fire incident

Two persons died and a few were injured after a fire broke out at a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area, New Delhi on Tuesday. 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

“The incident of fire occurred in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area. A few are injured and have been shifted to the hospital, all are stable and have minor injuries. Two people died and their identity is being established,” said Delhi Police official.

A tweet posted by news agency IANS shows fire brigade officials rescuing from the building that caught fire.

“Three people have been rescued so far, a few people feared trapped. Rescue operation underway,” said Delhi Fire Service.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said, "A call regarding fire at a building in Narela Industrial area was received at around 9.35 am following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site."

"So far, three persons have been rescued and two to three people are feared trapped," said Garg.

(With Agencies input)

