Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pune restaurant catches fire

A fire on Tuesday broke out at a restaurant situated on the top floor of a building in Lullanagar area of Pune city, Maharashtra.

Three fire tenders and three water tankers were present at the spot to douse the flames.

More details awaited.

(With ANI input)

Also Read: Gujarat bridge collapse LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Modi to visit Morbi today

Latest India News