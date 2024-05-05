Karnataka: HD Revanna sent to 4-day police custody in kidnapping case linked to obscene videos row

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO JD(S) leader and MLA HD Revanna

A day after his arrest, Janta Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna has been sent to four-day Police custody on Sunday. He was arrested after a kidnapping complaint was lodged against him by one victim’s son at the KR Nagar Police station in Bengaluru.

Earlier today, he was taken to Bengaluru's Bowring hospital where his medical check-up was conducted.

He has been accused of abducting a woman, whom Revanna’s son had allegedly sexually abused. However, the MLA has called it an outcome of a political conspiracy. He claimed there is no evidence of his involvement in the case based on the complaint against him registered on May 2.

What is the case?

According to the complaint registered at KR Nagar Police station in Mysuru distrcit, the complainant's mother was taken away by a man named Sathish Babanna on April 23. He claimed to have been sent by HD Revanna's wife, Bhavani Revanna. She returned home on April 26. Later on April 29, Babanna again took her away again, citing an old legal issue as justification.

The complainant later discovered a video allegedly depicting sexual abuse of his mother by incumbent MP and Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna. "My mother's picture is also in the obscene video controversy. She suddenly disappeared after the videos were revealed," the son added.

The FIR lists HD Revanna as accused number one and Babanna as accused number two under relevant sections of the IPC, including Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 34 (common intention) and 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm) of the IPC.

