Gujarat bridge collapse LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Modi to visit Morbi today

Gujarat government declares state-wide mourning today
The Gujarat government has declared statewide mourning on November 2 to pay homage to victims of the Morbi bridge collapse. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation post the tragedy in which 134 people were killed on Sunday evening when the suspended bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.
"The Gujarat government has decided to observe state-wide mourning on November 2. (The National) Flag will be flown at half mast in the state and no official function will be held," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted.