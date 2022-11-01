Tuesday, November 01, 2022
     
Gujarat bridge collapse LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Modi to visit Morbi today

Gujarat Bridge Collapse: At least 134 people have lost their lives in the tragedy which took place in Morbi town of the Saurashtra region when the British-era suspension bridge came crashing down.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2022 7:10 IST
PM Modi expressed his anguish over the tragic incident
Image Source : PTI PM Modi expressed his anguish over the tragic incident

Gujarat bridge collapse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Monday night chaired a meeting on the Gujarat bridge collapse in his home state, is scheduled to visit Morbi and meet the injured victims and review relief work in the tragedy which claimed as many as 134 lives. 

 

  • Nov 01, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi emphasizes on ensuring that those affected by the disaster get all possible assistance

    Modi emphasized on ensuring that those affected by the disaster get all possible assistance, the officials said.

    “PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at the Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar," an official release said.

  • Nov 01, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Gujarat government declares state-wide mourning today

    The Gujarat government has declared statewide mourning on November 2 to pay homage to victims of the Morbi bridge collapse. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation post the tragedy in which 134 people were killed on Sunday evening when the suspended bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

    "The Gujarat government has decided to observe state-wide mourning on November 2. (The National) Flag will be flown at half mast in the state and no official function will be held," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

