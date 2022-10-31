Meerut: Man shot dead by brother over family dispute

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Meerut: A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his brother over a family dispute, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Fukran, Additional Superintendent of Police Piyush Singh said.

The incident happened in the Lisadi Gate area on Sunday night, he said.

The accused, identified as Rizwan, was arrested and a country-made pistol was recovered from his possession, the ASP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered against Rizwan, the police said.

