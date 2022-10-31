Meerut: Man shot dead by brother over family dispute

Monday, October 31, 2022
     
The deceased has been identified as Fukran, Additional Superintendent of Police Piyush Singh said.

Meerut: A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his brother over a family dispute, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in the Lisadi Gate area on Sunday night, he said.

The accused, identified as Rizwan, was arrested and a country-made pistol was recovered from his possession, the ASP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered against Rizwan, the police said.

