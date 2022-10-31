Kerala: Girlfriend poisons man for refusing breakup in Thiruvananthapuram

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Greeshma and Sharon were in a relationship for a year.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old college student was poisoned by his girlfriend in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram since he was unwilling to end the relationship. The accused was taken into custody when she confessed to the crime after eight hours of questioning.

Sharon Raj, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, who died on October 25 was poisoned by girlfriend, Greeshma, confirmed police. Greeshma confessed to committing the crime because she wanted to get rid of him after he did not agree to end the relationship, police said.

After Sharon's death, his family members filed a complaint, saying that the day he went to his girlfriend's house, his health deteriorated after which he was admitted to the hospital. According to initial reports, Greeshma had called him to her house and mixed a pesticide named Kapiq in an ayurvedic concoction and made him drink it. He vomited right after that and left with his friend later. The incident took place on October 14. Sharon's post mortem report stated that he died due to multiple organ failure.

On the basis of suspicion, police called Greeshma and her family members for interrogation, where she confessed to her crime.

Greeshma and Sharon were in a relationship for a year. In February 2022, there were some problems between them, and Greeshma's wedding was fixed with somebody else. Upon knowing that the prospect was better than Sharon, Greesham wanted to get rid of him and decided to kill him.

Latest India News