Monday, June 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Plasma bank to be formed in Delhi to fight COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal

Plasma bank to be formed in Delhi to fight COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal

In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to start a Plasma bank that will be used for treating COVID-19 patients. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, announced about the formation of the Plasma bank.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2020 12:55 IST
Plasma bank to be formed in Delhi to fight COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : FILE

Plasma bank to be formed in Delhi to fight COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal

In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to start a Plasma bank that will be used for treating COVID-19 patients. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, announced about the formation of the Plasma bank. 

Kejriwal had earlier said that the Central govt had given Delhi a go-ahead to administer Plasma Therapy on 200 people after positive results seen in the first few patients. 

"This 'Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. Anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor," Kejriwal said. 

The Delhi CM also announced that a senior doctor at the LNJP hospital succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday and that his family will be given a compensation amount of Rs 1 crore. 

"Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital passed away due to COVID19 yesterday. We salute his spirit and sacrifice. His family will be given compensation amount of Rs 1 Crore by our government," Kejriwal said. 

Delhi's COVID-19 cases have notched up to 83,000 out of which 52,000 people have recovered while 2,600 have succumbed to the illness. 

Delhi currently has 27,000 active COVID-19 cases. 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X