Plasma bank to be formed in Delhi to fight COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal

In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to start a Plasma bank that will be used for treating COVID-19 patients. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, announced about the formation of the Plasma bank.

Kejriwal had earlier said that the Central govt had given Delhi a go-ahead to administer Plasma Therapy on 200 people after positive results seen in the first few patients.

"This 'Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. Anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM also announced that a senior doctor at the LNJP hospital succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday and that his family will be given a compensation amount of Rs 1 crore.

"Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital passed away due to COVID19 yesterday. We salute his spirit and sacrifice. His family will be given compensation amount of Rs 1 Crore by our government," Kejriwal said.

Delhi's COVID-19 cases have notched up to 83,000 out of which 52,000 people have recovered while 2,600 have succumbed to the illness.

Delhi currently has 27,000 active COVID-19 cases.

