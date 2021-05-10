Image Source : PTI Delhi Covid cases continue to decline, positivity rate falls below 20%

Delhi recorded as many as 12,651 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 13.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 19,663. As many as 319 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

At 19.10 percent, the city's COVID-19 positivity rate is at its lowest since April 16, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 20 per cent mark since April 17.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 66,234 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 13,36,218 in the national capital, including 12,31,297 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 85,258, of which 52,451 are in home isolation.

