Ready to go to jail: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan blocks anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KHANAMANATULLAH Amanatullah Khan at Delhi's Madanpur Khadar, where an anti-encroachment drive was underway

Highlights Amanatullah Khan was seen protesting with the locals against the anti-encroachment drive

Khan accused the MCD of razing the houses of poor

Amanatullah Khan had earlier too blocked the demolition drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday visited South Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, where an anti-encroachment drive was underway. Protests erupted in the area after Khan accused the Municipal Corporation officials of demolishing the houses of the poor.

According to the details, two five-storey under-construction buildings were being demolished in the area.

"The building was under construction for the past one year," a local said.

Speaking to the media, the AAP MLA said, "You said that you will remove encroachments. I am with you in this. But you are demolishing poor people's houses. There is not a single encroachment in this area."

"I am ready to go to jail if it saves the houses of poor people. There is no encroachment here. I will support them (civic body) in demolition if there is any encroachment," Amanatullah Khan said.

Amanatullah Khan also took to Twitter and shared pictures from Madanpur Khadar.

"I stepped in and halted the demolition drive in Madanpur Khadar, where the MCD is running bulldozers over the houses of the poor," Khan wrote on Twitter.

"I assure you I won't let any poor become homeless," he added.

The situation is currently volatile in the area, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces to take care of the law and order situation.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Shaheen Bagh demolition drive: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for blocking bulldozers

Latest India News