Shaheen Bagh demolition drive: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for blocking bulldozers

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has been booked by the Delhi Police for blocking the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's demolition drive in the Shaheen Bagh area on Monday.

DCP (southeast), Esha Pandey, said that an FIR was registered against the Okhla MLA and his supporters for 'not allowing' SDMC officials to carry out the proposed anti-encroachment drive.

"The FIR has been registered on the complaint of SDMC under Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code," he said.

Earlier, SDMC licensing inspector, central zone, had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Khan, alleging that the MLA and his supporters did not allow the field staff to remove the encroachments. Notably, the police detained several people, including party workers, who were not allowing the SDMC to carry out the demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh.

After the agitation was quelled, the bulldozer moved forward to demolish the illegal encroachment, an iron structure in front of a building. It is at this juncture that Khan reached the spot and was seen speaking to the officials.

The 'illegal encroachment', i.e., an iron structure in front of the building, was then manually removed by the local people even as a bulldozer stood by. The locals said that the iron structure installed in front of the building was not an 'illegal encroachment' but a shuttering.

Khan had expressed strong resentment against SDMC's demolition drive and said he had himself inspected the whole area and spoken to every official, including the traffic police, and all the illegal encroachments were removed 3-4 days back.

"I had myself with my own JCB removed a toilet that was illegally constructed outside a mosque. This is nothing but vendetta politics. Just tell me where the encroachment is, and I will remove it myself. I am the local MLA," he said

Khan further alleged that the MCD is carrying out the drive to "disturb the atmosphere". "When I removed all the encroachments, then the MCD has come to disturb the atmosphere. Why else have they come? If there is any encroachment in my constituency, tell me, I will remove it," he said.

Earlier today, the anti-encroachment drive was launched in the area with the help of Delhi police personnel.

