Delhi air quality plunges into 'severe' category; overall AQI stands at 418

Delhi air pollution: Delhi continues to reel under worsening air pollution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged into the 'severe' category on Tuesday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 418 on Sunday morning.

In the wake of worsening air pollution, the Delhi government has imposed a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital till January 12.

"As per directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under Section 115 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III, Petrol and BS-IV, Diesel LMVs (4-wheelers) in NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect, till dated 12.01.2023 or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.

GRAP stage III re-invoked

Earlier on January 6, the Centre's air quality panel re-invoked the Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. This includes a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, at a review meeting, had noted that the AQI is likely to worsen further in the coming days due to unfavourable weather conditions. It directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

