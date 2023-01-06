Delhi-NCR air pollution: GRAP stage III re-invoked, non essential construction work banned

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE If the AQI is projected to reach the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP.

Delhi-NCR air pollution : As the temperatures drop and the quality of air deteriorates in the national capital, the Centre's air quality panel re-invoked the Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. This includes a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work.

It is to be noted that Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 400 on Friday, just a notch below the severe category.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, at a review meeting, noted that the AQI is likely to worsen further in the coming days due to unfavourable weather conditions. It directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect.

If the AQI is projected to reach the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP. Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

