Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, AQI stands at 311

Delhi air pollution: As per the data shown by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the "very poor" category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 311 on Saturday morning.

According to the data, 27 out of the 37 monitoring sites recorded "very poor" AQI readings. In Jahangirpuri, the AQI was at 351, 347 in Nehru Nagar, 339 in Sri Aurobindo Marg, 335 in RK Puram and 334 in Bawana.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature reached 12.6 degrees, which is somewhat below the season's average. At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was 76%, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature to be 29 degrees Celsius

The weather service has predicted mostly clear skies throughout the day. The maximum temperature is projected at 29 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the IMD said. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 346 on Friday, the CPCB said.

GRAP Stage III to continue in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday said curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would continue in Delhi-NCR as air pollution in the region was showing an upward trend.

All construction and demolition work, except essential projects, has been banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of GRAP. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.

According to Indian Agricultural Research Institute data, farm fires in Punjab rose from 1,893 on Thursday to 3,916 on Friday, the highest so far this season.

(With inputs from PTI)

