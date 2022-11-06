Delhi's air quality 'very poor'; entry of non-essential trucks, cars from Noida banned | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A bird flies with the horizon enveloped by smog and haze in New Delhi

Delhi's air quality marginally improved from 'severe' and was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Sunday. According to the forecast system SAFAR ((System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 339.

Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 349, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 304 and continued to remain in the 'very poor category, as per data released by SAFAR.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

The recurring problem of stubble burning from the neighbouring states contributed 21 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi, which was 34 per cent on Friday.

According to the forecast, the air quality index is likely to improve in the coming days.

"Overall AQI today indicates 'upper end of Very Poor' air quality. AQI is likely to improve due to unfavourable upper level (700-1000 m) wind flow from stubble burning areas preventing inflow of pollutants to Delhi. Stubble emissions with a fire count of 1761 contribute 21 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi," said SAFAR in a press release.

Traffic advisory issued in wake of rising pollution levels

Amid rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Noida Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory announcing restrictions on the entry of non-essential trucks and other vehicles into Delhi from its borders.

According to the advisory issued by the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the restrictions will be from Chilla Border, DND and Kalindi Kunj border.

However, a diverted route will be provided.

"Under the Graded Action plan, entry of all trucks except those providing essential goods or services or those running on CNG or electric power are prohibited from entering Delhi from Noida. The entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles in Delhi from the Noida border will also be banned."

"Entry for diesel-powered medium cargo vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those engaged in essential goods and services is prohibited," the advisory further added.

As per the advisory, as an alternative route, all these vehicles can use the Yamuna Expressway or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach their destination.

"In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," it added.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management stopped the entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all CNG/electric trucks).

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas further ordered the implementation of GRAP-4 in Delhi-NCR.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a press conference and urged the central government to come forward and lead measures to check severe smog in the national capital region.

CM Kejriwal had earlier announced that primary schools in Delhi would be closed from November 5.

Besides, outdoor activities for students above the fifth standard have been banned.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is also mulling over implementing the odd-even norms for plying of vehicles in Delhi to contain the pollution caused by vehicular emissions.

