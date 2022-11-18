Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category; AQI stand at 293

Delhi Air Quality: The air quality of Delhi continues to remain in the 'poor' category on Friday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 293 on Friday morning.

The air quality dipped further as AQI stood at 249 on Thursday morning. This comes after the national capital had been witnessing significant improvement in the AQI over the last few days. Earlier on Wednesday, the capital's air quality had come under the "moderate" category with AQI at 176.

On Tuesday, Delhi's AQI was 221, dropping from the "very poor" category to the "poor" category. The Air Quality Index is a mechanism for clearly explaining the status of the air quality to the general public. It simplifies complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

