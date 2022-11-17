Delhi air quality dips to 'poor' category after improvement over past few days; AQI stands at 249

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi air quality dips to the 'poor' category after improvement over the past few days

Highlights The AQI was recorded at 235 in Gurugram, and 300 in Noida

Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius

Delhi Air Quality: A day after showing some improvement, the air quality of Delhi further dipped into the "poor" category on Thursday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 249 on Thursday morning.

The AQI was 235 at Gurugram, 300 at Noida and 266 at IIT Delhi, all in the poor category. This comes after the national capital had been witnessing significant improvement in the AQI over the last few days. Earlier on Wednesday, the capital's air quality had come under the "moderate" category with AQI at 176.

On Tuesday, Delhi's AQI was 221, dropping from the "very poor" category to the "poor" category. The Air Quality Index is a mechanism for clearly explaining the status of the air quality to the general public. It simplifies complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the national capital's minimum temperature settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, on Thursday. According to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)

