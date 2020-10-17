Delhi's air quality 'poor'; locals complain of breathing, throat problems

Image Source : PTI Air quality dips in Delhi as layer of haze lingers in the sky

Even though the central government and Delhi government are making efforts to curb the pollution level, the air quality continues to dip in the national capital for the last one week. Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 294 in ITO, 256 in RK Puram, 286 in Anand Vihar, all three in the 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. AQI stands at 325 in DTU and 381 in Wazirpur, in the 'very poor' category. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Gradually, the pollution is increasing, the condition of people is getting worse, people are having problems in breathing, as well as some children have started having throat problems due to contaminated air.

"We are not using eco-friendly products. We must avoid diesel and petrol. We must use solar panels and farmers should be helped to stop stubble burning," Amit Singh, a Delhi resident said.

"I come here for cycling here. We can not enjoy the fresh air now. We are suffering from Air Pollution. It may cause more harm to health. People should also do plantation," Monika, another Delhi resident said.

Meanwhile, penalties worth Rs 50 lakh have been imposed on various entities, including CPWD, for allegedly violating pollution control norms in south Delhi, civic officials said on Friday.

Authorities in the South Zone and Najafagarh Zone of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in order to combat air and dust pollution, have taken stringent pollution control measures, including action against burning of solid waste, garbage, dry leaves, plastic, rubber, and construction activities.

"The Building Department has issued 110 challans, amounting to Rs 50 lakh for violation of the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). A fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on CWPD by the department. In Najafagarh Zone, the department has imposed 10 challans amounting to Rs 3 lakh on the violators of NGT norms," the SDMC said in a statement.

The special drive is aiming at curbing the construction and demolition waste-related activities that cause pollution, it said.

Hotspot areas are being kept under constant surveillance and monitored by the officials of the Building Department of the South Zone, officials said.

The measures under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), as issued by the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority, are being enforced, they said.

