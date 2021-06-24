3 boys die in rain-related incident in UP's Sonbhadra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Three minor boys died Wednesday after a mound of coal mine waste in the Shaktinagar area came flowing down following incessant rains, police said.

Shaktinagar police station SHO Mithilesh Mishra said the incident happened Wednesday morning when four boys --Radheyshyam, Dinanath (both 13) and Abhishek, Vikki (both 12) -- from the Hardahva locality had gone to answer nature's call.

It seems the coal mine waste gathered on the upper part of a drain suddenly started flowing due to the rains, the SHO said. Later, the bodies of Radheyshyam, Vikki, and Dinanath were found in the drain, while Abhishek was injured.

The injured boy has been hospitalized, police said.

